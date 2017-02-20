Cristiano Ronaldo to feature in TV drama alongside Angelina Jolie

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in a TV drama alongside Angelina Jolie.

Ronaldo is expected to appear in a TV drama series about Syrian refugees, “Hayat Koprusu”.

Director of the series, Eyup Dirlik said Ronaldo will make a cameo appearance.

He further added that feature actors and actresses from all over the world.

He said, “The series is about the plight of a Syrian refugee family who flees the war-torn country, and what they go through.”

“We will begin filming in the first week of April, the series is about the plight of a refugee family and what they go through.”

“There will be appearances from actors and actresses from all over the world including Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and Nancy Ajram.”

