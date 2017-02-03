Critics of my policies are professional anarchists, thugs – Trump

US President Donald Trump has described those against his policies as

“professional anarchists,” “thugs” and “paid protesters”.

Trump said those who criticise his policiesbhave only confirmed the reasons Americans voted for him.

In a tweet on Friday, he wrote, “Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

