Younger comedians not working hard enough to retire us – Okey Bakassi (WATCH)

Comedian Okey Bakassi says current comedians in the industry have not been able to retire him and the likes of Ali Baba because they lack hard work.

Bakassi, stated this as a guest on The Gist hosted by Emma Ugolee. Ali Baba was also a guest on the show.

He said, “They’ve not been able to retire us because these guys are not really working had enough”.

Ali Baba on his part said many times he attends shows his jokes are being recycled by these current crop of comedians.

Watch video below:

Comments

