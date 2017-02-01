Customs declare 2 officers wanted over seized rifles

The Nigeria Customs Service has declared two of its officers wanted for allegedly examining and clearing the container laden with 661 pump-action rifles in Lagos.

The wanted officers are Abdullahi I, with service number 44483 ASC, and Odiba Haruna Inah, with service number 133386.

It was learnt that both of them fled after the weapons were discovered by the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja.

Three suspects – Oscar Okafor (importer), Mahmud Hassan (clearing agent) and Sadique Mustapha (escort) have already been arrested in connection to the ammunition.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.) said investigations has started while disclosing that some other customs officers have been arrested.

Spokesperson for the FOU, Jerry Attah said the officers were declared wanted for their roles in the incident.

He said, “Immediately the weapons were uncovered, they took to their heels and that is why we are declaring them wanted. They were the ones that examined and checked the container at the Apapa port.

“The other suspects, including three other officers, are still in our custody pending the conclusion of investigations. There will be no half measures. We will get to the root of the case.”

Customs officers on patrol along the Mile 2 Apapa Expressway had intercepted a container with 49 boxes stuffed with 661 pump-action rifles.

