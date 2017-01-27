Customs hands over 2 seized helicopters to Air Force

The Muritala Muhammed International Airport Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has handed over two helicopters imported by unknown persons to the Nigerian Air Force.

The Customs said importers of the two civil model Bell helicopters failed to provide end user certificate from the office of the National Security Adviser.

- Advertisement -



Customs Area Controller, Frank Allanah said both helicopters and other accessories was over N9.7bn.

He said, “The helicopters were flown in as a consignment with Airway Bill Number 17232444403 into the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

“The choppers were detained at the Skyways Aviation Handling Company Limited shed pending fulfillment of all legal requirements for the importation.”

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said the helicopters and their acvessories will be transported to the NAF hangar at the Lagos Airport.

He said the choppers were designed for military operations, while stating that the handover had presidential approval.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments