Customs seize N250m worth of cannabis in Lagos

The Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted 43 bags of cannabis along Agbara/Badagry road smuggled from Ghana.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Western Marine Command of the NCS, stating that the substance were worth N250m.

Controller of the command, Yusuf Umar said reports by good Nigerians led to the seizure.

Umar also said the boat carrying the cannabis was seized but the suspects escaped through the river.

He said, “Thereafter, the patrol team waited for a while to see if they will swim up but they did not. The officers had to bring the cannabis to the base, but no suspects were arrested. It was packed in 43 jumbo bags and the total worth is N250m.”

The controller said the command had so far made other seizures valued at N3.35bn in 2016.

Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone ‘A’ of the NCS, Charles Edike said the leadership of the NCS made the feat possible.

He said, “We know that the security at the borders had been tightened; Seme, Idiroko, Ibadan, Oyo/Osun, the security in all those places had been tightened and so they don’t have any other place to follow apart from the water. They won’t be able to escape from you.

“For you to have impounded 43 jumbo bags of cannabis, this time from Ghana, we are saying thank you for a job well done. We know the kind of harm this would have done to our society because we don’t know how many men and women will begin to smoke this thing. I am sure this is about the fourth time we have been here to witness the seizures of marijuana.”

Comments

- Advertisement -