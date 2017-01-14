DasukiGate: Buhari has refused to prosecute his friends – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to also prosecute his friends and allies who also allegedly received money from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The spokesperson for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in a statement on Friday.

According to the party, such actions will assure Nigerians that the fight against corruption was not lopsided.

Adeyeye mentioned Col. Jafaru Isah (retd.), who was alleged to have collected money from Dasuki and returned some to the Federal Government.

It was reported that Isah a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress was not prosecuted but only asked to return the money.

Adeyeye said, “What has happened to Jafaru Isah, a political friend of President Buhari who was also accused of collecting money from the former National Security Adviser?

“None of these people are standing trial and none of them are in court for prosecution because they are members of the APC. We, therefore, further call on the APC-led administration to stop the persecution of political opponents in Nigeria for its false corruption chase.”

He added, “It is obvious today to all and sundry in Nigeria and in the Diaspora that those under trial by the court on corruption charges are the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari; his party, the APC; and political enemies and rivals of some APC leaders in the country.”

