The News Blog

#DasukiGate: Buhari has refused to prosecute his friends – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to also prosecute his friends and allies who also allegedly received money from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The spokesperson for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in a statement on Friday.

According to the party, such actions will assure Nigerians that the fight against corruption was not lopsided.

Adeyeye mentioned Col. Jafaru Isah (retd.), who was alleged to have collected money from Dasuki and returned some to the Federal Government.

It was reported that Isah a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress was not prosecuted but only asked to return the money.

Adeyeye said, “What has happened to Jafaru Isah, a political friend of President Buhari who was also accused of collecting money from the former National Security Adviser?

“None of these people are standing trial and none of them are in court for prosecution because they are members of the APC. We, therefore, further call on the APC-led administration to stop the persecution of political opponents in Nigeria for its false corruption chase.”

He added, “It is obvious today to all and sundry in Nigeria and in the Diaspora that those under trial by the court on corruption charges are the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari; his party, the APC; and political enemies and rivals of some APC leaders in the country.”

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Leave Shema alone, focus on the economy, PDP tells Buhari

[The Legislative Blog]: Someone tell PDP this noise will not keep Ekweremadu in the DSP position

Any attempt to remove Ekweremadu as Deputy Senate President is a call for anarchy – PDP

N400m fraud: Metuh to present Dasuki as witness

There is no more APC in Rivers – Wike

Where is Patricia Etteh?

There will be monumental crisis if Fayose is impeached – PDP

PDP blames APC for continued closure of party secretariat

Insiders: “The house does not belong to Patience Jonathan”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.