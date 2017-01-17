Opinion

Dave Sucre finally tenders an apology

A bride raised a storm on Twitter, calling out Dave Sucre for being unprofessional and ruining her wedding day. The make up artist’s initial response was defensive, but he has now apologised for the disappointment.

See below:

Now, that’s the way to do it.

