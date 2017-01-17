Dave Sucre finally tenders an apology

A bride raised a storm on Twitter, calling out Dave Sucre for being unprofessional and ruining her wedding day. The make up artist’s initial response was defensive, but he has now apologised for the disappointment.
See below:
Dear @olaide_ola, I apologize for disappointing you on your wedding day.. I am sorry you were not entirely satisfied with your makeup for your traditional wedding,every bride deserves to feel perfect. Sending a refund like I did does not makeup for my absence. @bisola_ola, I apologize to you too, I know how upset you must be having your sister distorted on her big day. I sincerely apologize,I did not mean to offend anyone. Thank you. XxxDavesucre
Now, that’s the way to do it.