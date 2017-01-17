Dave Sucre finally tenders an apology

Dear @olaide_ola, I apologize for disappointing you on your wedding day.. I am sorry you were not entirely satisfied with your makeup for your traditional wedding,every bride deserves to feel perfect. Sending a refund like I did does not makeup for my absence. @bisola_ola, I apologize to you too, I know how upset you must be having your sister distorted on her big day. I sincerely apologize,I did not mean to offend anyone. Thank you. XxxDavesucre

