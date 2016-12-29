Davido lights up the year at Industry Nite grand finale special

African megastar and Afro-pop singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido signed off the year with an industry Nite as he electrified the music lovers at the concert held at Grand Ballroom of The Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos.

Davido who recently came back from England tour, performed most of his hit songs like, Dami Duro, Aye, Dodo, and his latest single that is currently making waves, Gbagbe Osi amongst others.

Davido was later joined on by his DMW crew, Mayorkun, Dremo and Ichaba for a joint performance that wowed the crowd, as they sing their singles and collaborations from back to back.

Dammy Krane, Runtown and Ycee also joined Davido on stage and thrilled the fans.

Other Nigerian artistes on the night were Lola Rae, Dice Allies, Skales, Sexy Steel, Jaywon, May D, Ibliss and Terry Apala.

The event was hosted by Spanky alongside Olisa Adibia and the DJ Consequence and DJ Cool were the official DJs for the night.

Celebrities in attendance include Olisa Adibua, Ikechukwu, Yungsix, Sojay, DJ Neptune, Viktoh and others.

Industry Nite Grand Finale Special with Davido was organized by El Carnaval in partnership with fast-growing media and events company, H-One Entertainment.

