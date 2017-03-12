Davido’s new baby mama, Korede Bello’s album launch and the Osinbajos’ cuteness overload | See our top 10 photos from the past week here

The Osinbajos made it right up to the Obama level of adorability this week after photos from the Vice President’s private 60th celebration found their way around the internet. The President came back home, giving Bayo Omoboriowo a chance to show off his genius once again and everything else found it’s way in between these two events but we weren’t carried away by the cuteness overload. We made sure to look out for the most interesting pictures from the past week for your pleasure.

Enjoy:

How cute eh?

Korede Bello finally launched his first album, Belloved yesterday at a party that photos suggest was as “lit” as the kids like to say.





Bayo Omoboriowo is back to work!

Before this week, this was not a face that many were familiar with but Stephanie Otobo has made sure that is no longer the face as she’s put herself at the fore of a nasty sex scandal involving the famous Apostle Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries.

Vice President Osinbajo in Sokoto at the Sultan Sa’ad’s palace earlier this week when he was in the State to kick off an MSMEs Clinic.

Actress Stephanie Linus was appointed the Regional Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund for Central and West Africa.



Tonto Dikeh joined Tiwa Savage as one of Azuka Ogujuiba’s interviewees as she spilled the dirt on her ruined marriage to Oladunni Churchill.

Davido confirmed that he’s expecting his second child from the lady pictured here, Amanda.