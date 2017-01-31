A day of praise, prayer and prophecy at #WAFBEC2017

Day 5 of the ongoing West African Faith Believers Convention (WAFBEC) was a day filled with praises, prayers and prophetic declarations by various speakers.

Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya accompanied by some members of his church’s choir led worshippers in honour and praise to King Jesus.

His message centred on knowing, understanding and operating in your identity.

Dr. Bill Winston in his first message at the Convention taught on the importance of sowing the seed of God’s word in the heart, in order to demonstrate true faith.

Bishop Wale Oke during his first session of the day led worshippers into prayers for at least 45 minutes.

On the other hand, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo during the night session declared prophetic words over the worshippers.

Focused on “God’s Mercy”, Ashimolowo declared to attendees that they’d experience God’s mercy on all sides.

