This is the deal Yahya Jammeh signed before stepping down (READ)

The deal signed by former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh before agreeing to step down has been revealed.

According to SaharaReporters, the deal was brokered by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) as well as Presidents Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania and President Alpha Conde of Guinea.

One of the highlights is that ECOWAS will halt every military action in Gambia.

It was also recommended that Jammeh should temporarily leave Gambia for a peaceful transition to the government of Adama Barrow.

ECOWAS, AU and the UN also promised to ensure that the new Gambian government paves way for Mr. Jammeh’s return to The Gambia at any time he chooses.

The new Gambian government was also made to promise that supporters and former members of Jammeh’s administration will not be harassed.

The ousted dictator was equally assured by ECOWAS, the AU, and the UN that the government of his successor would enact legislations inimical to the treatment of himself, his family and supporters with dignity.

Countries that host Jammeh and his family members will not also be pressured, harrased and intimidated with sanctions.

The international bodies also made a commitment to work with the new government to prevent the seizure of assets and properties lawfully acquired by Mr. Jammeh, his family, cabinet members, government officials and supporters of his political party.

