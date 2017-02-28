Dear Obasanjo, maybe it’s you, and not your generation that failed Nigeria

Dear Olusegun Obasanjo,

Abeokuta to Kaduna is a long trip to make but we know by now that making such trips constitutes no problems for you. Still, the people at the helm of affairs at the 38th Kaduna International Trade Fair’s Seminar (Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture) were lucky to have you yesterday.

Anyway, Anything for a chance to comment on national affairs right? Especially now that you are in your non-partisan retirement and you have had more liberty to call those at the top to order without fear of offending party loyalty. You have shared as much blame around as there is to go round over the past few years – from Goodluck Jonathan to Nigerian legislators, President Buhari and even the Ghanaian, John Mahama.

Yesterday at your talk, you spoke at length about how the past generation of leaders – Awolowo, Zik, Balewa and co, for all their faults, did their bit to ensure that Nigeria got independence but how the current crop of leaders have nothing to offer. You said our problem is that “leaders lack focus, commitment, continuity and sometimes proper knowledge about economic and development issues” which combined have stopped us from achieving any meaningful development.

You say that your generation fought for the unity of Nigeria and we cannot deny that. Here’s something else we cannot deny: the fact that your generation also watched or looked away to you selfish interests as te same unity was torn apart through greed, inordinate hunger for power, nepotism and lack of sense of service.

You also said: “Nigerian leaders must be tough and ready to bite the bullet because Nigeria cannot have it easy.” Well sir, here’s the bullet: You were (and by trying to avoid responsibility, you still are) part of the problems you speak of.

No one can fault you for being that elder that never hits the nail on the head and in fact, it is to your credit that you rarely say the wrong things. However, if there’s one thing you have missed this time, it is the fact that Nigerian leaders hate to admit responsibility for the specific things that they have got wrong. In this regard, you are part of the problem.

To truly maximise your potential as an elder statesman, we’d love for you to quit pushing the blame far away from your side of the table as you proffer real solutions to the real and immediate problems that our beloved Nigeria has an abundance of.