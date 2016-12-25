And the award for the most decorated Christmas home goes to…

This year, many people have very openly questioned Nigeria’s lack of a “true Christmas culture”. It’s a valid concern when one considers the fact that many grand spaces still install miniature ice skating rings and snowmen as Christmas decor.

It all still looks beautiful of course. Who is not annually wowed by Zenith Bank’s outdoing of Ajose Adeogun this time of year. Or the many Corporates that go all out with the lights on Ikorodu Road and elsewhere. These ones, we especially appreciate because of the absence of streetlights on some roads.

But what about our celebrities? We’ve been checking to see those who hung stockings over the fire place and we have to say, we have loved every single one from Karen Koshoni‘s to Omoni Oboli‘s (Oh those videos made us so happy!).

There’s also the photo from Toolz and Captain Demuren‘s tree corner and Joseph and Adaeze Yobo‘s grand stairs decor.

Compliments of the season… from us to you. #merrychristmas #happykwanza #happyhannukah cc @toolzo A photo posted by Tunde Demuren (@captdemuren) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:27am PST

However, a beautifully decorated Christmas tree propped by a grand piano wins any day so our most decorated Christmas home is finance expert and all round champion, Aunty Nimi Akinkungbe!

