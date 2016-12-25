And the award for the most decorated Christmas home goes to…

This year, many people have very openly questioned Nigeria’s lack of a “true Christmas culture”. It’s a valid concern when one considers the fact that many grand spaces still install miniature ice skating rings and snowmen as Christmas decor.
It all still looks beautiful of course. Who is not annually wowed by Zenith Bank’s outdoing of Ajose Adeogun this time of year. Or the many Corporates that go all out with the lights on Ikorodu Road and elsewhere. These ones, we especially appreciate because of the absence of streetlights on some roads.
But what about our celebrities? We’ve been checking to see those who hung stockings over the fire place and we have to say, we have loved every single one from Karen Koshoni‘s to Omoni Oboli‘s (Oh those videos made us so happy!).
💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽Never a dull moment when my family is together ❤️Christmas is a time for family and fun. I hope this video of our tree setup and lighting warms your heart as much as it warms mine. Link to full YouTube video on my bio https://youtu.be/_KQ8oRHRTIo. #FamilyOverEverything 😍😍😍 #ChristmasIsHere #FavouriteTimeOfTheYear #SomethingMAJORIsComing #OkaforsLaw #OmoniOboli
💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻Yay!!! Christmas is here!!!! 🎄 You can tell where they got their dancing from right? Chai! We all have 2 left legs 🙈😜 but we had maaaaad fun doing this and that's the Christmas spirit! Plus they are super strong and healthy thanks to God and good nutrition. I bet y'all think you can do better than us! 😜 So do you want to win mouth watering prizes this Christmas? 1: Then create your own special dance moves to our jingle with a pack of Nunu in sight. Peep mine on top of the fireplace 😉 (Get jingle on @nutricimanunu's page). 2: Follow me and @nutricimanunu 3: Upload your 30 sec – 1 min video showing a pack of Nunu. Use the hashtag #NunuDanceWithMummy and you stand a chance of winning special Nunu goodie bags. PS: Feel free to repost so our fab moms can get a chance 🙏🏽 choreography by @nnamdioboli 😍 I will be reposting! What ever you do, don't forget to have fun with the kids! #AlwaysRememberThatILoveYou 💋 Ps: @peterpsquare @donflexx I really need those dance lessons now. Thank you for your corporation 😩😂
There’s also the photo from Toolz and Captain Demuren‘s tree corner and Joseph and Adaeze Yobo‘s grand stairs decor.
However, a beautifully decorated Christmas tree propped by a grand piano wins any day so our most decorated Christmas home is finance expert and all round champion, Aunty Nimi Akinkungbe!
My prayer for you this season is that God will bless and protect you and all your loved ones and give you His perfect peace. Merry Christmas from our family to yours. #christmas #nativity #itschristmas #christmastree #music #piano #noel #joytotheworld #family #holidays #baubles #decorations #ilovechristmas #christmasobsessed #MMWN #MoneyMattersWithNimi