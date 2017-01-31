Dede Mabiaku walks out of interview after Femi Adesina asked him to shut up (WATCH)

Entertainer, Dede Mabiaku on Monday walked out of an interview with Lagos Talks FM 93.1, following a comment made by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina telling him to ‘shut up’.

In the video, Mabiaku refused to continue with the interview stating that Adesina’s statement was inappropriate.

“Why do you want to hear me when he (Adesina) had the audacity to tell me to shut up?” he asked.

He stated that Adesina had no right to use such language on him because he works with the government.

The veteran then walked out while the presidential spokeperson continued laughing.

Watch:

