Defectors to APC in the S’east are contract seekers – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said politicians from the South East who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) are “real enemies of Biafra.”

National Director for Publicity, Samuel Edeson in a statement said the defectors have no political value in Igboland just as Senate President Ike Ekweremadu had said.

The group specifically mentioned former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, describing him as a contract seeker.

“They (Ndigbo) never benefited anything during his tenure as Senate President. These men are contract seekers that have no Igbo interest in mind. Time has come when we will no longer accept these kind of men in Igbo land. We are going to mobilize all the genuine pro-Biafra agitators and Igbo youths against these selfish greedy politicians.

“Who among these men that decamped to APC can beat his chest and boldly say that this is what I did for my people. Nobody will use Igbo land as battle field again like NPN/NPP in 1983.

“The Fulani herdsmen killed our people in Nimbo Uzo-Uwani, killed in Awgu; Umuahia, Delta and other places and they did not see reasons to speak against these killings of innocent people.

“They are political prostitutes. When we said last year that we are going to make this government ungovernable, they thought that we are going to fight them with arms, or going to the streets to protest. No, with our diplomatic moves, we have been able to achieve a lot,” said MASSOB.

