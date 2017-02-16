Democrats behind “fake news” about Russia – Trump

by Dolapo Adelana

US President Donald Trump says opposition party, The Democrats are bitter on losing the election.

Trump, who stated this Thursday via his Twitter account accused the Democrats of being behind “fake news” stories linking his administration with ties to Russia.

“The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story – RUSSIA. Fake news!” he said.

