‘Democrats have lost touch with reality’ | Trump defends Jeff Sessions

by Azeez Adeniyi

US President Donald Trump has said Attorney General Jeff Sessions is an “honest man” who has done nothing wrong.

Top Democrats had called for Sessions’ resignation over his failure to disclose that he met twice with Russia’s ambassador to Washington during last year’s election campaign.

Sessions’ had during his Senate confirmation hearings denied meeting with Russian officials.

But Trump in a series of tweets on Friday said Trump said Sessions did not hid details of the meetings intentionally.

He said Democrats are trying to save their faces after losing an election everyone expected them to win.

Trump added that all the ‘illegal leaks of information is a witch-hunt’.

He said, “Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional.

“This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win.

“The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality.

“The real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total “witch hunt!”