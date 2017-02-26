Despite lawsuit, Toke Makinwa promotes her book in UK

by Dolapo Adelana

Few hours after she was slammed with a N100m lawsuit by her ex-husband Maje Ayida, On-Air-Personality took her book tour to the United Kingdom.

The book reading event which held over the weekend at the Revolution Restaurant in London, was sold out as guests had a meet and greet session with the On Becoming author.

The guests enjoyed conversations over cocktails and canapés as the Media personality shared tips on building a successful brand and staying focused even when faced with challenges.

The intimate gathering had in attendance over 100 people including notable personalities ; Funmi Iyanda, Yvonne Nelson, Lifestyle and beauty Vlogger Esther, Entertainment business promoter King Smade amongst others.

During the interactive session, Toke Makinwa explained the inspiration behind the bestselling memoir; On Becoming. She stated “although I never planned to write a book, sharing the On Becoming project has brought me so much fulfilment. It has created a platform for me to connect and empower people with different experiences around the world”.

The event rounded up with a book signing session where guests got to take pictures and discuss with the bestselling author, they also received their signed copies of On Becoming.

See photos below: