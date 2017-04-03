Despite limited resources, Wike has executed more projects than Buhari – Akpabio

by Azeez Adeniyi

Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio has said the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has executed more projects than the Federal Government in the last two years.

Akpabio said this while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt shortly after accompanying Wike on inspection of projects on Monday.

He said Wike has judiciously used scarce resources to develop the state.

Akpabio said the governor was doing all he can because of the love he has for Rivers people.

He said, “Governor Wike has done more work and projects in the last two years than the Federal Government. That is my considered opinion. Performance is not necessarily an issue of the availability of resources. If your state gets N5bn, do projects of that amount.

“If you get N1bn, do projects commensurate with that figure. For Governor Wike, he has judiciously applied the scarce resources available to the state to develop needed infrastructure.

“The resources available to Rivers State is nothing compared to that of the Federal Government. Rivers State Government gets far less than a quarter than one per cent of what accrues to the Federal Government, but we can see the tremendous quality of transformation taking place in the state.

“It is not so much money that makes performance. It is love for your people. When you are elected, if you love your people, you will perform, no matter the little money that you have.

“What I am seeing here in Rivers State is not like a recession economy because the governor of Rivers State loves his people. The kind of projects that Governor Wike is doing in Rivers State will attract the world to the state. Today, there is a song that the handwork of Wike is beautiful.”

He urged Wike not to be distracted by blackmail against his person.

“Do not be distracted by any unnecessary blackmail against your person by political detractors. I want to urge all governors who have the opportunity to lead their states to visit Rivers State,” he said.