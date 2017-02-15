Despite President Buhari’s absence, our democracy is working – Saraki

by Dolapo Adelana

Senate President Bukola Saraki says the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari has created no vacuum in the country’s democratic process.

Saraki stated this Wednesday night via his Twitter account after meeting with Buhari in London.

“President Buhari’s absence and imminent return shows there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working,” he said.

“Our system of democracy is working with all organs of govt fulfilling their mandate. let me use the time tested cliché, no cause for alarm.”

