Despite recession, Nigeria’s sex toy market booms

Despite the recession biting hard in the country, sex toy vendors have continued to smile to the bank as the sub-sector continues to boom.

An investigation by Saturday Beats showed that sex toy vendors have continued to make sales worth millions every months.

A sex therapist and sex toy vendor, Iheoma Obibi said Nigerians are finally paying attention to their sex life, leading to a boom in the market.

Another sex toy vendor, Kemi Fawole said she makes N7m annually selling just toys.

Fawole also said some of her vibrators are as cheap as N5,000 while some are as high as N150,000.

Actress-turned sex toy vendor, Bisi Ibidapo-Obe said, “I cannot estimate how much of sex toys I sell in a year but I know that in about three to six months, I rake in more than N3m.”

She said the cheapest sex toy in her store sells for about N30,000 while the most expensive is about N200,000.

Japhet Okoromadu who sells them online said, “I sell penis enlargement pumps and vaginal tightening cream as well. Right now, the demand I get for sex toys is more than my available stocks,” he said.

“I get male customers as much as female. Some ladies even chat with men, complaining bitterly how they are suffering in silence, and how their husbands cannot satisfy them. Eighty five per cent of complaints about sex that I get from clients is about not being satisfied by spouses. Unfortunately, most of the women cannot voice out their concern to their partners.”

A sex toy user shared her story and why she uses them.

“Before I was married, I was sexually active for at least five years. That does not mean I was hopping from bed to bed, though. But the truth is that throughout that five years, I never experienced an orgasm. I was looking forward to my marriage because then, I knew I would get all the sexual fulfilment I wanted,” she told Saturday Beats.

“I realised that the issue of not reaching orgasm is a very big problem. I do reach orgasm, but only when I pleasure myself after my husband is done,” Adebola said.

