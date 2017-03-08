We are determined to end recession before December – FG

by Azeez Adeniyi

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, on Wednesday said the economic recession in the country will end before this year runs out.

Udoma spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

He said the 2017 budget has been structured to achieve the goal.

He said: “Yes, we are determined to get the economy out of the recession before the end of this year‎. And the 2017 budget is structured to do just that.

“So that is why we are anxious to get the budget passed so that we can begin the implementation and begin to take all the steps we need to get the economy out of recession.”

He said his ministry briefed the council on the recently released Economic Recovery Growth Plan.

He said the early passage of the budget will fast track the plan.

He added: “I also informed the council of the released of the Economic recovery Growth ‎Plan which is already on the website of the ministry of budget and national planning as well as the budget office.

“We look forward to the early passage of the 2017 budget so that we can fast-track the implementation ‎of the plan. As you know the plan fed into the 2017 budget. So many of the initiatives in the plan are reflected in the budget.

“With regards to the NBS report, as you are aware the fourth quarter of the economy contracted by 1.3 per cent which is ‎lower level of contraction than the previous year and which indicates that we are already turning and we are beginning to recover even though we are still in recession.

“And the overall result was better than what many people projected. The IMF report had thought the GDP for 2016 was going to be -1.8 per cent and it turned out -1.5, so that’s better than expected but we are not out of the woods.

“It is encouraging but we have to do and continue to do more to make sure that we get the economy out of the recession this year.

“So we are encouraged but we are even more energised to put in more effort in agriculture which is doing very well to do even better. To put in more efforts in solid minerals to make sure that our infrastructure is revamped because that is what ‎will stimulate our economy if we continue in this way.

“You saw yesterday (on Tuesday) the acting president went to break grounds for the railway from Lagos to Ibadan all the way to Kano. As you know, the economic recovery and growth plan focuses on three objectives, one, is restoring growth and that is what we are determined to do‎.

“Two, inviting in our people, our people are our greatest resource and three, building a competitive economy because ultimately the economy cannot do well unless it is competitive.”