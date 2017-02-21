Development Dialogue on social innovation and leadership in Africa holds Thursday 30th March 2017 in Lagos

Nigeria’s development sector is beaming brightly as practitioners prepare to meet, engage, share ideas and deepen perspectives on the defining role of the social sector in Africa’s development at the forthcoming Development Dialogue holding 9 a.m. on Thursday, 30th March 2017 in Lagos.

The Dialogue, hosted by Ideation Hub Africa, is Nigeria’s leading thought-leadership Conference for development practitioners, social innovators, social entrepreneurs and NGO leaders. It provides a rallying point for thinkers, doers and change-makers who envision a better future for Africa, and are working actively for social good.

Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Executive Director of Ideation Hub Africa (host of the event) expressed enthusiasm saying “We are totally committed to equipping impact-driven entrepreneurs so they can effectively drive social impact, and this Conference is one of the ways we achieve that goal.”

This third edition themed “Equipping Nigeria’s Development Sector for Economic Growth and National Prosperity” will run two impactful sessions – the Morning Conference, and the Exclusive Executive Round table in the Afternoon. The FREE Morning Conference will feature Keynote Speeches, Social Innovation Workshops, the BigWhy Project, Networking Hub, Exhibitions etc. to promote insightful discourse around the State of the Development Sector, and how change-makers can create more purposeful work for Africa’s future!

In the afternoon, delegates will move to an Exclusive Executive Round-table for forward-thinking and entrepreneurial change-makers, to sit with industry leaders, as we focus on the Enterprise Side of Social, covering social enterprise models, how to profit with purpose, alternative fundraising strategies and telling their innovation story. This session costs N10, 000 only.

Speakers at Past Editions of Development Dialogue include Dr.Ousman Dore (Nigerian Country Director, African Development Bank),Ndidi Nwuneli, Mosun Layode, Gbenga Sesan, Akin Fatunke, Chude Jideonwo, Nike Adeyemi, Dele Osunmakinde, Seyi Oyebisi, Akin Olukiran.

At the Dialogue 2017, speakers include Dr.Oby Ezekwesili (Senior Advisor for Africa Economic Development Policy, Open Society Foundation), Mr. Peter Bamkole (Director, EDC, Pan Atlantic University), Funbi Falayi (Co-founder, Passion Incubator/ Lagos Center Manager, iDEA Nigeria), Adepeju Jaiyeoba (Founder, Mothers’ Delivery Kit), Kunle Adewale (Founder, Tender ARTS Nigeria), Crystal Chigbu (The Irede Foundation) and Ronke Aderionye (Executive Director, AgriHub Nigeria).

The Exclusive Executive Round-table will host industry leaders including Mfon Ekpo (CEO, The Discovery Center), Sola Amusan (Citizenship Manager, Microsoft), Bukonla Adebakin (Deputy COO, Future Project Africa) and Nneka Eze (Associate Partner and Lagos Office Director, Dalberg).

Partners to the Development Dialogue include Crans Montana Forum, Geneva; Future Project Africa, HACEY Health Initiative, Institute of Voluntary Sector Management, NNNGO, CSR-in-Action amongst others, with Y!Naija, Guardian Newspapers and BellaNaija as Media Partners.

About Ideation Hub Africa

Ideation Hub Africa is a pan-African social enterprise focused on igniting innovation and social prosperity in Africa, by equipping businesses and development actors to create value and solve burning social issues. Development Dialogue is one of its initiatives.

REGISTER: https://developmentdialogue17.eventbrite.com. Contact us through [email protected], 07012509073.

