“If the devil like make him hold rally, I go appear” | See our top 10 quotes from the past week

If it was not the protest in Romania, France or America, then it was the shakey #IStandWithNigeria protest in Nigeria. That's how this week began – with citizens all around the world just tired of the status quo. While President Buhari's sheer dishonesty about his health situation tried to keep us sad, we joined Americans (especially Hillary) to rejoice Trump's yuuge loss on Thursday over the travel ban.

See our top 10 quotes from the past week below:

An unnecessary but important reminder: the battle for the right of lawful assembly of citizens in any cause, conducted peacefully, has been fought and won several times over. It is time that this contest is gracefully conceded. It must be consolidated by its routineness as a choice of action at the front of any people’s democratic participation. This battle has been won legally, constitutionally, and even morally. It enjoys near global acceptance as one of the means of actualising the protocols of a people’s Fundamental Human Rights.

-Professor Wole Soyinka in a statement tried to underscore the illegality of the Police efforts to stop the #IStandWithNigeria protests that took place across Nigeria on the 6th of February.

“For starters, let me make this clear; If the devil like make him hold rally, I go appear to use that platform to send my message to my fellow frustrated Naijas.”

The ‘Areafada’, Charly Boy, reacting to the backlash he got from Nigerians online after he announced his intention to join the Nigerian labour unions’ march on the 8th of February.

“I am therefore notifying the Distinguished Senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out. In the circumstances, the vice president will continue to act on my behalf.

President Muhammadu Buhari finally speaks to the rumours about his health condition while notifying the Senate of his intention to extend his leave further.

“I want to assure you that the people of the North are peaceful and friendly. Keep an open mind and give it a chance and a trial. Your being posted here was not by mistake; stay here and make some impact on the people of the state.”

Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), urging Nigerians graduates deployed to the North under the scheme to stop trying to get redeployed to other States.

“Naija we are not loyal, we hate the truth, we can’t help each other and when someone decides to do something unprecedented, we won’t help instead, we criticise and we can’t do one thing good when we have the chance.”

Cool FM OAP, Dotun Ojuolape Kayode (Do2tun) posted this as part of his caption to a video showing how Nigerians plying a highway refused to stop to help a victim of a car accident that had just happened.

“As I have advised in my articles, he needs to jazz up his cabinet. I believe that his cabinet is very weak and ineffectual. That is my opinion and that of many people, including one of his biggest supporters, (Pastor) Tunde Bakare.”

Media mogul and Ovation Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu speaking in an interview about President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalise, lies!”

President Donald Trump was obviously irked by insinuations in the media that one of his staffers, Steve Bannon was the one calling the shots in the White House, especially as regards the travel ban.

“He is a man that is obsessed with Biafra to the point of insanity and many times he has said publicly that he would gladly sacrifice me, the children and the wider family if that is what it would take for Biafra to be free.”

Uchechi Nnamdi Kanu, wife of the Biafran leader who is currently standing trial for a treasonable felony in connection with his struggle to break off parts of Nigeria.

“The 2.9 billion voted for honoraria for the presidency and its agencies in a recession can feed 1 million starving IDPS in NE for 2 months!”

–Senator Ben Murray-Bruce in another one of his “common sense” tweets.

“Sincerely, I don’t plan on doing music for more than three years further,” he said. In my mind I feel like I want to do something more like a Jay-Z.”

Nigerian music star, Tosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi, speaking about his future plans on a TV show.

As a bonus, just in case you did not see it:

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Here, we tagged it Hillary’s epic tweet after Donald Trump’s 9th circuit loss.

Till next week!

