We didn’t approve new dress code for students- UNILAG

The Management of the University of Lagos has said it didn’t issue dress codes for its students as widely reported in the media.

The Deputy Registrar, Information, University of Lagos, Prof. Toyin Adebule, said this in a statement on Thursday.

There had been reports that the school in a memo has approved new dress code for students.

The memo claimed the students has been outlawed from wearing right-fitted clothes and mini skirts.

The University has however said it did not approve new dress codes, while stating that it encourages decent dressing.

He said, “The University of Lagos wishes to inform the general public that it has not approved or implemented any new dress code for its students. The general public is hereby advised to

discountenance any campaign in the print, electronic or social media claiming that the University of Lagos has introduced a new dress code for its students. All such claims are false

and do not emanate from the university.

“However, it is pertinent to state that the university encourages students to dress decently and our watchword is, ‘Dress as you want to be addressed’.”

