‘Why didn’t these protesters vote?’ -Trump

US President Donald Trump has asked why millions of Americans protesting against his inauguration as 45th President failed to vote.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump said “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.”

Recall that Trump lost majority votes to Hillary Clinton by 3 million votes but got more approval from the Electoral College.

Trump also said television ratings for the inauguration revealed that 31 million people watched, 11 million more than 4 years ago.

“Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!” he said.

