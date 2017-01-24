Dino Melaye has this message for religious leaders who promote hate speech (WATCH)

Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday warned religious leaders against promoting hate speeches.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Melaye urged the senate to sound a note of warning to such leaders to avoid a full-scale religious crisis.

“Mr. President, I rise this afternoon in fear and pain on our cyberspace in the last one week. Mr. President I have seen provocative videos and pictures. One of such pictures, when I investigated was an old picture from the Rwanda genocide activity in Rwanda. But somehow, the dead bodies in this picture where labelled those killed in the Southern Kaduna religious crisis,” he said.

“There are many videos and pictures like this. Unfortunately from a very myopic angle, preachers of both faith, both Christians and Muslims have been reacting on this fake pictures and giving hate speeches. This is a recipe for religious crisis and war, and since this Senate is a house for the people, I am not requesting for debate, but I am asking that this senate pass a note of warning to those who use our cyberspace to create unnecessary attention and our religious preachers who without due diligence and investigation jump on microphones but Imams and Preachers, preaching hate that may necessitate unnecessary crisis.

“If we don’t make a statement as a Senate, this may culminate into a religious crisis that will further deepen the economic recession that we are going through.”

Watch video below:

