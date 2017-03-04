Dino Melaye slips further down, Bukola Saraki rises again | The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Senators

Senator Bukola Saraki rises along with Senator Chukwuka Utazi on this week’s YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for senators. Both Senators enter the top 10 thanks to a strong and necessary statement regarding the worrisome nature of actions by the DSS.

Of course, there’s been some significant degree of confusion regarding the speech, delivered at the National Dialogue on corruption organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC). Given that Senator Utazi was at the event to represent Senator Saraki, it stood to reason that he was delivering the speech on behalf of the Senate President. Suffice it to say there’s been a bit of he-said-she-said regarding the statement, but regardless, they get credit for speaking out about the issue.

See the top 10 below.

NameZoneRank This WeekRank Last Week
Enyinnaya AbaribeAbia South 11
Ovie Omo-AgegeDelta Central23
Ben Murray-BruceBayelsa East34
Andy UbaAnambra South46
Ike EkweremaduEnugu West55
Shehu SaniKaduna Central67
Samuel EgwuEbonyi North78
Isah Hamma MisauBauchi Central89
Bukola SarakiKwara Central915
Utazi ChukwukaEnugu North1027

See full ranking here

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.

