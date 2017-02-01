We have discovered sensitive Boko Haram documents – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government said it has discovered the propaganda strategy of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the terrorists must have left the documents while fleeing Sambisa Forest.

‘An analysis of the materials reveal Boko Haram’s training in video as well as how they sought and received training from other terrorists groups on video recording and manipulation” he said.

Mohammed said the document written in Arabic outlines the media strategy of the sect.

He said the recovered materials confirmed the announcement of a new media wing called ‘’Wadi Baya’’ (Clear Speech) by Boko Haram in an audio released by the group on 17 January, following its routing from Sambisa forest.

The minister also ask the media to stop promoting their activities.

He appealed to the “media and general public to ensure that they do not unwittingly provide the terrorists with the oxygen of publicity that they desperately need.”

