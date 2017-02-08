‘Disgraceful’ Democrats obstructing my cabinet – Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of obstructing the setting up of his full cabinet.

Trump, who stated this on Wednesday via his Twitter account said the delay is the longest in the country’s history.

- Advertisement -

“It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!” he tweeted.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The YNaija Tracklist: Boko Haram is broke – UN envoy | 62 houses seized from female public officer – ICPC | More stories

Opinion: Why the youth must be politically active

Today’s Noisemakers: Obama, Donald Trump, 2Baba and others

“The future is female” | Watch Hillary Clinton’s first video since Trump became President

Opinion: Donald Trump’s no-holds-barred showbiz presidency

Trump shades haters, queries silences on Obama’s deal with Iran

Rivers rerun: Police recover millions allegedly paid to INEC officials by Wike (PHOTOS)

Opinion: Open letter to libellous Twitter

Loading...