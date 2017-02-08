‘Disgraceful’ Democrats obstructing my cabinet – Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of obstructing the setting up of his full cabinet.

Trump, who stated this on Wednesday via his Twitter account said the delay is the longest in the country’s history.

- Advertisement -



“It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!” he tweeted.

It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments