DNC hack: “I think it was Russia” – Trump

President-elect of the United States of America, Donald Trump has said that he thinks Russia was behind the hack of the Democratic National Convention.

Trump stated this on Wednesday while speaking at his first press conference since his election.

“As far as hacking, I think it was Russia. But I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people. And I can say that when we lost 22 million names and everything else that was hacked recently, they didn’t make a big deal out of that. That was probably China.

He added, “The Democratic National Committee was totally opened to be hacked. They did a very poor job. They could have had hacking defence which we had… They tried to hack the Republican National Convention, but they were unable to break through.”

Responding to a question on the allegation that Russian president Vladmir Putin ordered the hack to ensure he won the election, Trump replied, “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability… I don’t know that if I’m going to get along with Vladmir Putin. I hope I do, but if I don’t, do you honestlty believe that Hillary will be tougher on Putin than me, does any one in this room honestly believe that?” he asked.

