Doctors share hillarious medical myths held by their patients

Hundreds of doctors on reddit have shared the most ridiculous and hilarious myth their patients had held.

A user asked medics to share the most surprising conversations they have ever had with an adult.

Dr_J_ND said he once had to tell a patient, “That the 30+ cups of coffee he was drinking every day could possibly be the cause of his chief complaints of anxiety and insomnia. He said he was not willing to give this up or try decaf.’

Another posted, “My friend is a student doctor and is on placement at a small town doctor’s office.

“She had a 70-ish year old woman come in with complaints of a small but painless growth that was visible at the back of her throat. Turns out it took her 70 years to notice her uvula.”

One said, “A 20+ year old woman that couldn’t grasp the idea that sex leads to pregnancy.

“She thought that in order for a man and a woman to have children, they needed to be married first and then have a baby. That sex was just an act unrelated to it.”

