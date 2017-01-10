Odd World

Doctors share hillarious medical myths held by their patients

Pregnant woman visiting experienced doctor; Shutterstock ID 430386208

Hundreds of doctors on reddit have shared the most ridiculous and hilarious myth their patients had held.

A user asked medics to share the most surprising conversations they have ever had with an adult.

Dr_J_ND said he once had to tell a patient, “That the 30+ cups of coffee he was drinking every day could possibly be the cause of his chief complaints of anxiety and insomnia. He said he was not willing to give this up or try decaf.’

Another posted, “My friend is a student doctor and is on placement at a small town doctor’s office.

“She had a 70-ish year old woman come in with complaints of a small but painless growth that was visible at the back of her throat. Turns out it took her 70 years to notice her uvula.”

One said, “A 20+ year old woman that couldn’t grasp the idea that sex leads to pregnancy.

“She thought that in order for a man and a woman to have children, they needed to be married first and then have a baby. That sex was just an act unrelated to it.”

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Thread: The latest horror story from a Nigerian hospital

Lekan Olanrewaju: Nigerian doctors are pretty awesome [NEW VOICES]

Femi Aribisala: The good Samaritan

Obasanjo officiates game between male and female doctors (PHOTOS)

Soyombo Ayomikun: Myths our ancestors mixed for us

Kenyan doctors separate pair of conjoined twins | See our top 10 photos from the past week

Opinion: The non-implementation of Nigeria’s national health act

The Thread: #DearPatient, these are the things your doctor wants you to know

Igwe Ozioma Peace: A corset and a smile [Nigerian Voices]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.