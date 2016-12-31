Dogara collected $600,000 from Ibori – Jibrin

Suspended House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jbrin has called on speaker Yakubu Dogara to return the $600,000 he allegedly collected from former Delta governor, James Ibori,

Jibrin stated this on Saturday in a series of tweets.

He wrote, “As we enter the New year, let’s not forget 163 days after, Dogara is yet to respond to the mountain of allegations. It is such a shame that Speaker Dogara denied the fact that former Gov James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as Speaker.

“Since he has disowned Ibori, he should at least have the honour to return the $600,000 Ibori donated to his speakership campaign.”

Jibrin’s allegation is coming few days after Dogara denied having any relationship with Ibori.

Comments

- Advertisement -