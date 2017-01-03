Don Jazzy to expand Mavin Records

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has revealed plans to expand and properly structure the label.

In his New Year message, he said the record label will be employing the services of Talent and Catalog Management professionals, Content Developers, Retail, Sales and Fashion, Licensing specialist, Touring and Logistics specialist, Social Media Analysts among others.

The message said in part, “A Mavin is someone who has exceptional talent and skill in their field. As part of our 2016 goals, we decided to increase our workforce to 50, which we surpassed by a slight margin as we have a workforce of 55. As you all know, the Entertainment Business is not complete without those who are skilled in the Business, therefore we are seeking to expand our work-force to 120 team in 2017 considering our forthcoming projects.

“We are reviewing portfolios for Business executives, Client servicing professionals, Style and Image experts, Digital Data and VAS Management executives, Government Liaison officers, CSR enthusiasts, Creative and Visual Production nerds, Talent and Catalog Management professionals, Content Developers, Retail, Sales and Fashion, Licensing specialist, Touring and Logistics specialist, Social Media Analyst and International Representatives in Accra, Nairobi, Abidjan, Dar es Salaam, Johannesburg, Douala , New York , London and Paris.”

We wait to see how this new development will affect Mavin Records and if it will have any impact in the Nigerian music industry.

