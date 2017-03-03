Donald Trump nominated for 2017 Nobel Peace Prize

by Azeez Adeniyi

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.

An unidentified American who wants him recognized for “his peace through strength ideology” nominated him.

The Nobel institute on Thursday said 318 people and organisations are in the running for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Aside Trump, notable figures believed to be part of the nominees include Syria’s White Helmets and Pope Francis.

Though the names are usually kept secret, lawmakers, former laureates and some university professors who are entitled to nominate are free to reveal the name of the person or group they have nominated.

Others on the list are White Helmets, jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, Edward Snowden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former French president Jacques Chirac.