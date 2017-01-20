Donald Trump to retain 50 Obama appointees

President-elect Donald Trump has decided to retain 50 senior President Barack Obama administration appointees to remain in their posts after his inauguration.

White House press secretary, Sean Spicer on Thursday said the officials include highest-ranking career officials at the Pentagon and State Department.

Gen. James Matti’s, Trump’s selection for the Pentagon is expected to be confirmed on Friday shortly after the inauguration ceremony, along with retired Gen. John Kelly for Secretary of Homeland Security.

The Senate will also debate the choice of former Rep. Mike Pompeo as CIA boss.

Senate vote on Trump’s choice for Secretary of State, former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, is not expected until Monday or Tuesday.

Also staying will be Brett McGurk, the Obama administration’s point-man for fighting the Islamic State group, Nicholas Rasmussen, the National Counterterrorism Center Director, and Adam Szubin, the Treasury Department’s top official for terrorism and financial intelligence.

