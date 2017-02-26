Donald Trump will not attend the White House correspondents’ dinner

by Dolapo Adelana

US President Donald TRump has announced that he would not attend the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year.

Trump made the announcement late Saturday night via his Twitter account.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” he said.

The dinner is scheduled for April 29.

However, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, Jeff Mason, which sponsors the annual event, said in an email that the dinner would take place even without Trump’s attendance.

“[The dinner] has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic.

“We look forward to shining a spotlight at the dinner on some of the best political journalism of the past year and recognizing the promising students who represent the next generation of our profession.”

Trump’s decision to boycott the event may nit be unconnected with his campaign against the media for what he calls their reportage of “fake news” about him and his administration.