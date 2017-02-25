“Don’t travel to Kaduna, Adamawa, others” | US, UK, Australia warn citizens

By Azeez Adeniyi

The United States and two other countries have warned their citizens not to Kaduna and some other states in Nigeria.

This is following the planned closure of the Abuja Airport and diversion of flights to the Kaduna airport starting from March 8.

The Department of State of the United States on its website, www.travel.state.gov, advised Americans against traveling to Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kano, and Yobe states “because the security situation in the North remains fluid and unpredictable.”

The United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office on www.gov.uk, also warned its citizens not to travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe states.

On www.travel.gc.ca, the Canadian government listed Lagos, Abuja and Calabar as the only safe cities in Nigeria.

Canadians are also being warned to avoid all travels to Borno, Adamawa, Kaduna, Bauchi and others “due to the high risk of terrorism, inter-communal violence and kidnapping.”

The Australian Government has likewise issued a “Do not travel” warning to its citizens, as stated on www.smarttraveller.gov.au.

“The alternative airport which will be used during the repairs, Kaduna airport, is located approximately 200 kilometres north of Abuja in a ‘Do not travel’ area.

“We strongly advise you to defer non-essential travel to and from Abuja during the shutdown.

“We advise you to reconsider your need to travel to Nigeria due to the high threat of terrorist attack, the high threat of kidnapping, the unpredictable security situation, the possibility of violent civil unrest and the high level of violent crime,” it said.