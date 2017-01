It’s no news that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Enoch Adeboye had a reason to step down from his position as the church’s General Overseer in Nigeria about a week ago, but not many knew the details of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) code that forced him out.

So we bring you the full text of the code. Click and download below:

NFPO CODE – 2016

Comments