Drogba advises Mikel to quit Chelsea for Marseille

Ivorian legend, Didier Drogba has advised Nigeria’s Mikel Obi to quit Chelsea for French League said Olympique Marseille.

Mikel has not played for Chelsea since the arrival of Antonio Conte at the beginning of the season.

With his contract ending at the end of the year, Mikel will have a chance of moving away from the London club but yet to make a decision.

English Premier League side, Manchester United, Inter Milan and some clubs in China are hoping for his signature.

“Mikel will find relevance at Marseille. I told him how well I was treated during my time there and above all it will help him stay close to his family,” Drogba was quoted as saying by RAC1.

“Marseille are not doing badly this season and Mikel’s experience will come in handy in helping them finish the season on a high.”

