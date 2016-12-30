DSS arrests Boko Haram members, kidnappers

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has arrested members of the Boko Haram sect and some kidnappers in a series of operations.

In a statement by Tony Opuiyo for the service, it said, “These operations were undertaken as part of the Service’ commitment to ensure a safer Nigeria especially at this festive period.

“Following offensive against kidnappers and other criminals, the Service apprehended the trio of Abubakar Musa, Ismail Musa and Suleiman Mainasara, on 29th November, 2016, at Aduwawa in Benin city, Edo State. Prior to their arrest, they were members of a kidnap gang that terrorised commuters and residents of communities along the major highways between Edo and Kogi States.”

The DSS said it also arrested four members of a kidnap gang, namely; Ibrahim Adamu, Umar Abubakar, Ibrahim Salisu and Abdullahi Abubakar, at Ibilio village in Edo State.

It added that it arrested another gang of suspected kidnappers comprising one Ernest Benze, Terkura Tyokishir and Anun Aondona, identified as members of the Terwase Akwaza kidnap syndicate in Katsina-Ala town in Benue.

“On 30th November, 2016, three suspected Boko Haram fighters namely Samaila Muhammad, Sanusi Musa and Hudu Muhammad were arrested at Dirbunde village of Takai LGA in Kano State. The trio have perfected plans to carry out series of coordinated attacks with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in selected States of the North-West zone in the month of November, 2016 to disrupt festive activities during the end of year and the new year of 2017,” the statement said.

It added that it arrested one Sani Digaru, alongside with Mohammed Ali, on 25th December, 2016, along Gombe-Dukku road, Gombe. Digaru was, however, fatally shot when he attempted to escape from arrest. The arrest was sequel to earlier intelligence that he was in possession of cash worth N2m meant for the coordination of a terrorist operation in Yobe and Bauchi States.

Comments

- Advertisement -