DSS arrests fleeing Boko Haram suspect in Kaduna

The Department of State Services has arrested a fleeing member of the Boko Haram sect.

In a statement on Friday by Tonu Opuiyo for the Service, the suspect one Alkasim Salisu was planning an attack with his cohorts when he was picked up.

Salisu, who had fled the military operation in Yobe State to settle in Kaduna was arrested at Rigasa area of Igabi LGA of the state.

He planned to launch attacks on select targets in Kaduna metropolis including the railway station.

In an unrelated development, the Service also arrested one Kelvin Nwanaji, at Ojo, Lagos. NWANAJI had opened a Facebook Account in the name of the

Nwanaji had opened a Facebook Account in the name of the Director-General of the SSS and has been using it to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, who he promised jobs in the Service. His arrest was

His arrest was sequel to investigation arising from the misinformation in the social (news) media that the Service was recruiting. Further investigation is being undertaken to arrest all those connected with this scam.

