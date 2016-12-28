How DSS foiled terrorist attacks on U.S

The Department of State Security (DSS) had foiled terror attacks on the United States about six months ago, Daily Trust reports.

A government official confirmed that US President, Barack Obama personally called President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him.

The source said the DSS’ arrest of the world’s third most wanted terrorist, Khalid al-Barnawi was of great significance in the intelligence community.

Al-Barnawi, leader of splinter group, Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis-Sudanwas reportedly arrested in Lokoja last April.

He was said to have been responsible for the murder of all expatriates kidnapped by the terrorist group between 2012 and 2013 in Nigeria.

“Intelligence services from across the world have been besieging the DSS to obtain information on different issues from al-Barnawi since his arrest,” the security source said.

The U.S had placed a $5 million bounty for Al-Barnawi’s arrest in 2012.

