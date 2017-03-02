DSS probes ex-gov Suswam’s link with militant leader

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Department of State Security (DSS) has started probing former governor Benue state, Gabriel Suswam for his alleged link with a militia leader, Terwaze Akwazza (a.k.a Gana), The Nation reports.

Suswam was recently arrested by the DSS after recovery of some guns, ammunition, and 45 keys of “exotic” cars from two vehicles linked with him.

A security source confirmed that the DSS is trying to establish a link between Suswam and the militant leader.

He said, “The DSS is looking into the activities of a militia leader in Benue State, Terwaze Akwazza (a.k.a Gana) whose group has been terrorising innocent villagers.

“From security reports, the gang leader has held hostage three local governments – Logo, Katsina-Ala and Ukum. His group is running a mini-government in the affected local councils with locals paying obeisance, remitting funds and now even taking disputes to the group’s court.

“Although Akwazza initially embraced the Amnesty Programme of the state government, he later reneged and returned to his base in mountainous areas. It is from there that his boys have been killing and maiming innocent citizens.”

“Detectives are probing whether Suswam facilitated an interview for Akwazza with a television station. There are so many angles to this case,” he added.

Security agencies are also investigating alleged building of an armoury by the ex-governor.

“Three Israelis are said to be part of the project but we are yet to establish their role in the bunker,” the DSS source said.

Other items recovered from Suswam on Saturday include 21 Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) and 23 designer watches were discovered in the vehicles – a Mercedes Benz S550 (BWR 135AH), and a Masarati 4.7 (BWR 207 AJ).

The weapons recovered from the two vehicles are aGlock pistol with two magazines and a total of Twenty-Nine (29) rounds of ammunition; Mini-Uzi with two (2) magazines containing 10 rounds and 4 rounds respectively; Forty-two (42) extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and One (1) AK-47.