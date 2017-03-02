How DSS released me – Gbadamosi

by Dolapo Adelana

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Babatunde Gbadamosi, who was arrested last week, by the Department of State Services said the security agency released him on Thursday without preconditions.

Speaking with Premium Times, he said, “I was freed without preconditions. They just allowed me to go without filing charges.”

Gbadamosi thanked all those who spoke out during his arrest.

“I appreciate the efforts of Nigerians and the sacrifice they made to secure my freedom, I will brief them extensively about what happened after briefing with my lawyers.”