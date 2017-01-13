DSS rescues 4 oil workers in Port Harcourt

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday rescued four kidnapped oil company workers from their abductors at White House Estate, Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt, Rivers.

The gang leader, Emmanuel Eyo, was arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

During the rescue operation supported by the military, a staff of the Service sustained gunshot injuries in his leg while three (3) members of the gang were killed in the exchange of fire.

One AK.47 rifle, one magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and three (3) locally made pistols were recovered from the gang.

