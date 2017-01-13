The News Blog

DSS rescues 4 oil workers in Port Harcourt

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday rescued four kidnapped oil company workers from their abductors at White House Estate, Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt, Rivers.

The gang leader, Emmanuel Eyo, was arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

During the rescue operation supported by the military, a staff of the Service sustained gunshot injuries in his leg while three (3) members of the gang were killed in the exchange of fire.

One AK.47 rifle, one magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and three (3) locally made pistols were recovered from the gang.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

DSS arrests fleeing Boko Haram suspect in Kaduna

NUPENG begins 3-day warning strike today

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

BREAKING: DSS arrests 4 Boko Haram members in Lagos

How DSS killed 9 people who visited me at Kuje prison – Kanu

NUPENG to begin 3-day warning strike on Wednesday

Niger police arrest 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers

#YNaija2016Review: Sack Dalung, Bring back Chibok girls + 5 other things Buhari can do to impress us next year

DSS arrests Boko Haram members, kidnappers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.