‘DSS seal CoreTV office, cart away equipment’

Operatives of the Department of State Security on Friday stormed the Abuja office of CoreTV, a cable and satelite broadcaster, carting away broadcasting and other related equipment, Premium Times reports.

Managing Director, Core TV, Olaijide Adediran said the operatives barricaded the station during the operation.

- Advertisement -



“They have never formally notified us of any wrongdoing,” Adediran said.

This takes us entirely by surprise.”

He said there are signs pasted on the walls of about four buildings in the area that they have been sealed by a court order.

“But even if there’s a court order, why should it be in the middle of the night that they will enforce it and why should they carry our systems and files?” He said.

The operatives reportedly carted away office computers, digital cameras, documents amongst other properties of the station.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments