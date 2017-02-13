The Dummies Guide to understanding why the French are protesting

February 2nd 2017

Théo (last name withheld) arrived at a French emergency room; covered in blood. He’s a a 22-year-old French youth worker

His doctors found that his primary injury had been caused by a police baton forced inside Théo’s rectum during a violent encounter with multiple officers in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb north of Paris. The doctors had to conduct a major surgery to repair his damaged body.

Théo maintains that his injury was inflicted intentionally – making him a victim of sexual assault. Rape, if you please.

He narrated that incident began after he witnessed an officer slap someone and so he approached a group of officers. Upon which they took him around a corner and attacked.

“I didn’t try to run away, he said. Rather, he tolf them: ‘”You’ve torn my bag” to which they replied that they didn’t give a damn.

“They all tried to grab me. I asked them why they were doing this, but they just continued to throw insults at me.”

He related that one of them ordered him t put his hands behind his back and they placed handcuffs on him while asking him to sit.

“They sprayed tear gas in my face, and then I had a pain in my buttocks. My trousers were lowered. I was in serious pain.”

Last week

While Nigerians were deciding whether or not to protest and if the police will permit, protesters in France had boiled over already – torching cars, bins and bus shelters. This is not a one-time thing, they claim.

February 7th

French investigators reached an entirely different conclusion: The violent sodomy was accidental and occurred when the officer’s expandable baton happened to slip into the victim’s anus. While noting that the violent encounter was “very serious,” the investigation by France’s national police force determined that the incident was “not a rape” because of the “unintentional character” of the penetration.

However, the French Interior Minister, Bruno Le Roux announced that one of the officers faces aggravated rape charges while the three others have been charged with aggravated assault. And although the men continue to deny the charges, they have been suspended from the Police Force.

Reacting to Théo’s narrative, the Police claim his pants “slipped down on their own.”

A whole country has now dumped their work to protest 1 man. One of their own. And while Théo and his family are urging the community to act peacefully, the protests have moved beyond Aulnay-sous-Bois.

“Violence is not the way to support me”, Théo says but are the French listening?

