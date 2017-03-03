The Dummies Guide to understanding red carpet style at the AMVCA

The Fifth edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) is scheduled to go down tomorrow, Saturday, the 4th of March, 2017. The nominees are ready and we know for sure by now what are favourite movies to win are.

The AMVCA is by far the biggest movie award night around these parts, what you may even call our Oscars here. A customary part of such events, almost as important as the accolades for a year’s worth of work in great screenplay and storytelling, is always the fashion – how will your favourite celebrities show up/out on this big night.

The difficulty of course in Nigeria has always been identifying what anyone is wearing without having to pointedly ask with a tinge of suspicion: “what are you wearing tonight?” But that has eased up a bit in the past few years. A combination of a spike in fashion and style consciousness has seen Nigerian viewers develop an ability to tell whose collection a dress came from or when it has never even hit the runway, whose aesthetic can be gleaned from what a person is wearing.

The average body type of the Nigerian star has also been a consideration – we certainly never judge based on the size zero standards that govern many red carpets outside Nigeria. The average Nigerian wears his or her body boldly and clothes are made to fit the body and not vice versa. In other words, you cannot expect to figure our the size 6s from the 12s or 14s. Usually, we just look out for who looked great and who doesn’t.

Over the years though we have come to know those we want to look out for on the red carpet because they have never not slayed. Women like Rita Dominic, Stephanie Linus, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Genevieve Nnaji among others have always brought it.

Last year, we had a new entry who you’ll do well to look out for tomorrow: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry who showed all out last year!

Oh speaking of Mercy, Mercy Johnson has also asked us to look out for her on the red carpet this year. Apparently, she intends to shock us.

We will be ready!

However, if all you are hoping for is a good laugh, maybe look out for Jim Iyke.